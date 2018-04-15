Indy Adds Chris Rygus to Playoff Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Sunday that they have added defenseman Chris Rygus on an emergency basis to their 2018 Kelly Cup Playoff roster. The Fuel continue their Central Division Semifinal series with the Toledo Walleye Sunday afternoon during Game 2 at the Huntington Center.

Rygus, 24, signs his first professional contract after completing his collegiate career at St. Norbert College (NCAA Div. III). The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman tallied a career high 11 points (2g, 9a) in 2017-18, helping the Green Knights capture the Division III National Championship. Rygus' picked up his second goal of the season in St. Norbert's 5-2 victory over Augsburg College on March 17 to advance to the Frozen Four. In 117 total NCAA games, the native of Mississauga, Ontario collected eight goals, 19 assists, and 120 minutes in penalties.

Prior to his time at school, Rygus spent two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), where he compiled 32 points (7g, 25a) in 110 games split between the Penticton Vees and Nainamo Clippers.

