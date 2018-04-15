ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Indy's Clarke and Toledo's Crisp fined, suspended

The following fines and suspensions have been announced from ECHL Playoff Game #E-1, Indy at Toledo, on April 14.

Indy's Garrett Clake has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Clarke was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 16:57 of the first period.

Toledo's Connor Crisp has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Crisp was assessed a match penalty for fighting under #46.15 at 16:57 of the first period.

Both players will miss Sunday's playoff game at Toledo.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Zombo fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Dominic Zombo has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #F-1, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on April 14.

Zombo was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 15:32 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Zombo will miss Cincinnati's playoff game at Fort Wayne on Sunday.

