ECHL Transactions - April 15
April 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 15, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Olivier Mantha, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Shane Conacher, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Matt Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jefferson Dahl, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Jefferson Dahl, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Rygus, D signed ATO, added to Playoff Roster (emergency conditions)
Add Tommy Olczyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve
Delete Robin Press, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Cam Reid, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Dufour, F placed on reserve
