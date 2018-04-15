ECHL Transactions - April 15

April 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 15, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Olivier Mantha, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Shane Conacher, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Matt Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jefferson Dahl, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Jefferson Dahl, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Rygus, D signed ATO, added to Playoff Roster (emergency conditions)

Add Tommy Olczyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Delete Robin Press, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Cam Reid, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Dufour, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.