Game 3 - Adirondack (1-1) At. Worcester (1-1)

April 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (1-1) @ 4 - Worcester Railers (1-1)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION SEMI FINALS - Game 3

WHEN: Sunday, April 15, 2018 @ 5:05 PM

WHERE: DCU Center - Worcester, MA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder and Worcester Railers square off for the second straight night in Massachusetts for Game 3 of their first-round matchup. Worcester knotted the series at a game apiece last evening with a 2-0 victory in Game 2 on home ice.

GAME THREE MUSKATEERS: The Adirondack Thunder enter Game 3 this evening tied at one game apiece in the best-of-seven series. All time in Kelly Cup Playoffs history, Adirondack is 3-0 in game threes, including 2-0 in Round 1. Adirondack won Game 3 in last season's first round against Manchester, as well as both Game 3's it played in during the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

BLACKWOOD-SHOP: Thunder netminder MacKenzie Blackwood was stout between the pipes for the second straight evening as he turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced in the defeat. Blackwood has now stopped 52 of 53 shots through two games, good for a .981 save percentage. The 6-4 netminder posted the first shutout in franchise playoff history on Friday in a 3-0 win over Worcester in Round 1.

A TIME TO PENALTY KILL: The Adirondack Thunder killed off both of Worcester's power-play opportunities yesterday in Game 2. Adirondack did not allow a power-play goa for the second straight game and the man-down unit is now 9-of-9 through two games in the postseason. Adirondack was perfect on the penalty kill 40 times during the regular season with the 7-of-7 effort in Game 1 the highest perfect effort to date.

BOUNCE BACK: During the 2017-18 regular season, the Thunder posted a 21-9-1 record coming off of a loss (regulation, overtime and shootout combined), avoiding back-to-back defeats in 21 of 31 opportunities. All-time in the postseason, Adirondack has posted a 5-2 record in games coming off of a loss, including a 3-1 record in Round 1 over the past two seasons.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Tonight's Game 3 concludes a three-in-three set for Adirondack and Worcester and marks the first Sunday playoff game in Thunder history. Adirondack played in 12 Sunday games during the 2017-18 regular season and posted a 7-3-2 record. The Thunder have also played in nine three-in-three sets this season, with a 5-2-2 record in the third game of a three-in-three set on the season.

