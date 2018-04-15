Three Assigned to Thunder in Advance of Game 3

Worcester, MA - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have added three players in advance of today's Game 3. The AHL's Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Shane Conacher and goaltender Olivier Mantha to the Thunder. Additionally, the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer from Syracuse to Adirondack.

Conacher, 23, has amassed 63 points (20-43-63) from 55 games played this season with the Thunder, topping the team in both assists and points. The 5-11 winger ended the 2017-18 AHL regular season with 10 games played, including a pair over the weekend with the Crunch. Throughout his career, the Canisius College product has also amassed five points (1-4-5) from seven games played in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, all coming in 2017 with the Orlando Solar Bears.

Mantha, 25, returns after he made his AHL debut last evening against the Rochester Americans. The University of Alaska-Anchorage product turned aside 39 of the 42 shots he faced, good for a .929 save percentage, but the Crunch were defeated 4-2 in their regular-season finale. In seven ECHL games with the Thunder, Mantha has posted a 4-2-1 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.67 goals against average.

Spencer, 21, earned an assist in two games played over the weekend with Syracuse and concluded the 2017-18 AHL regular season with five points (1-4-5) and a +2 rating from 39 games played. Spencer has also amassed three points (2-1-3) from 14 games played with Adirondack in his first season as a professional.

The Adirondack Thunder are back in action this evening as they square off with the Worcester Railers in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals at 5:05 p.m. at the DCU Center. The series then shifts back to Glens Falls for Games 4 and 5 next week, beginning with Game 4 on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 x1 to get tickets for all Thunder home playoff games.

