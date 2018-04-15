Americans Take 2-0 Series Lead Headed Back to Allen

Boise, Idaho -The Allen Americans won in Idaho on Saturday night by a score of 5-4 and take a commanding 2-0 lead in their ECHL Playoff Series.

"That's playoff hockey," said Americans Rookie Forward Braylon Shmyr, who scored his first career playoff goal last night. "We're just going to go out there every game and play hard knowing that each game things will get a little tougher. We know they'll come in next Wednesday playing desperate hockey, so we have to be ready."

The first half of the opening period was completely dominated by the Americans. Through thirteen minutes, Allen had 10 shots on goal, two of which found the back of the net, while holding Idaho to zero shots on goal. Jared Bethune scored the first goal for the Americans, which was his first career postseason goal and Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored the second goal of the game, his first of the series. Late in the first period, the Steelheads found their groove scoring two goals on just five shots. The period would end in a 2-2 tie.

Early in the second, the play would go back and forth with both teams doing a good job of getting open and getting shots on net. However, it was David Makowski who would break the tie early in the second to give the Americans the 3-2 lead. The fast-paced period would end with the Americans in front by one.

Despite being outshot in the third, the Americans were able to take advantage of the shots they had. Casey Pierro-Zabotel netted his second goal of the game to double up the score over the Steelheads. The Steelheads responded with a goal of their own scored by Justin Parizek, his first playoff goal in his professional career. The Americans and the Steelheads would trade goals late in the third. Zach Pochiro scored on an empty net to make it 5-3 Americans, but the Steelheads answered with 50 seconds left in the game to pull within one. Americans were able to hold off the offensive pressure by the Steelheads and solidified the 5-4 win.

The Americans fell into some penalty trouble throughout the game but presented an impressive penalty-killing unit that went 5/6 on the night including fighting off a 5 on 3.

Americans look to go up 3-0 in the series back at home in Allen on Wednesday night. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.allenamericans.com. Below is the complete series.

3 Stars of the Game

1. ALN - D. Makowski

2. IDH - C. Ully

3. ALN - C. Pierro-Zabotel

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Allen leads the Best of 7 series 2-0

Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F

Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F

Game 3: Idaho @ Americans - Wednesday, April 18th @ 7:05pm - Allen Event Center

Game 4: Idaho @ Americans - Friday, April 20th @ 7:05pm - Allen Event Center

Game 5: Idaho @ Americans - Sunday, April 22nd @ 6:05pm - Allen Event Center*

Game 6: Americans @ Idaho - Tuesday, April 24th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

* If Necessary

Americans Next Home Game

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads Game 3

Wednesday, April 18th 7:05 pm

Venue: Allen Event Center

