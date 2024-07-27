Dunedin Downs Fort Myers 5-2

July 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - Nick Lucky and Maddux Houghton each picked up two hits Saturday, but the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Mighty Mussels 5-2 at TD Ballpark.

Lucky connected on his third home run of the road trip, an inside-the-parker that wedged itself into the right field corner. Lucky is 9-for-25 (.360 AVG) in eight games on the road trip, drawing six walks while mashing five extra-base hits.

Fort Myers (49-43, 18-9) was held scoreless for eight innings Saturday, finally breaking the scoring column in the ninth. Brandon Winokur tripled and scored on a Rixon Wingrove groundout before Lucky hit his fifth homer of the season.

Charlee Soto (0-4) was solid as the Mussels' starting pitcher. He allowed two runs on three hits over four innings, fanning four without walking a single batter. Both runs he allowed came in the second inning, which is when Dunedin strung three hits together. With two outs and two on, Nate LaRue lined a two-run double to the wall in left to put the Blue Jays ahead 2-0.

With the same score in the bottom of the fifth, Devin Kirby walked two before Drew Jemison singled to load the bases. Three batters later, Adrian Pinto walked to force in a run and make it 3-0. The next batter was Jaden Rudd, who was hit by a pitch to extend the lead to 4-0.

Dunedin tacked on another run in the seventh on an RBI single from Adrian Pinto.

Fort Myers could not solve D-Jays' starting pitcher Nolan Perry (1-1), who set season highs in innings (5.0) and strikeouts (8).

The Mighty Mussels can still claim the series with a win at 12 p.m. on Sunday. LHP Cesar Lares (2-3, 4.37) makes the start for Fort Myers, opposite RHP Gage Stanifer of the Blue Jays. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.