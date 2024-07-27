Perry Deals Five Shutout Frames to Lead Jays Past Fort Myers

July 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Nolan Perry set new season highs with five innings pitched and eight strikeouts to collect his first victory of the season, leading the Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over Fort Myers on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

Some fresh faces helped Dunedin to a second inning lead. Jaden Rudd, on rehab from High-A, singled to open the frame. With one out, Robert Robertis collected his own knock to put runners on first and second for Nate LaRue.

In his D-Jays debut, LaRue lined a two-RBI double over left fielder Maddux Houghton to put Dunedin in the lead 2-0.

Perry preserved the lead by working out of jams in the third and fifth, stranding two runners in each inning. The righty's outing ended with a flourish, striking out Yasser Mercedes on a 3-2 pitch with runners on second and third in the fifth.

In the bottom of the inning, Dunedin doubled the lead thanks to a bases-loaded walk from Adrian Pinto and a bases loaded hit by pitch to Rudd.

The Blue Jays tacked on an insurance run in the seventh, as Pinto laced an RBI single to center to make it 5-0.

Irv Carter took over for Perry and cruised through three innings, allowing just one baserunner. As a result, Carter returned for the ninth, but ran into trouble. Brandon Winokur lined a triple to start the inning, and then scored on a groundout to end the shutout.

Then, with the bases empty, Nick Lucky roped a liner into the right field corner that appeared to get stuck in the fence, but wasn't called out of play, resulting in an inside the park homer to cut the Jays lead to 5-2 and chase Carter.

Julio Ortiz wrapped up the win for the Jays by recording the final two outs.

The series wraps up Sunday at noon at TD Ballpark, with a series split still in play for Dunedin. Tickets are available now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.