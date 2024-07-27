Late Leads Foiled in Both Games of Doubleheader

TAMPA, FL - Both starters for the Clearwater Threshers (51-44, 8-21) combined to allow one run in two games, but the Tampa Tarpons (39-54, 15-12) took both games of the doubleheader, winning 4-3 in game one and 2-1 in game two at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday night. The Threshers look to salvage a split in the series finale on Sunday.

The twin bill started with a pitcher's duel, with both starters combining for 15 strikeouts in shutout outings, sending the game to extra innings after the first seven innings ended in a scoreless tie.

After the first out in the eighth, Diego González ripped a triple to left-center field to plate the extra runner Raylin Heredia from second to open the scoring. In the next at-bat, Guillermo Rosario hit a deep fly ball to left that was caught, scoring González easily on the sacrifice fly to double the Threshers lead to 2-0.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Tampa squared up the game with a single to send us to the ninth in a 2-2 tie. Avery Owusu-Asiedu bunted the extra runner Yemal Flores over to lead off the top of the ninth. The next batter, Starlyn Caba, hit a sacrifice fly to left field just deep enough to plate Flores and give the Threshers a one-run lead. After a wild pitch tied it in the bottom of the ninth, an errant throw allowed the winning run to score as the Threshers fell 4-3.

Mavis Graves tossed 6.0 shutout innings with two hits and two walks allowed, striking out seven batters in a no-decision. Ethan Chenault (1-3) allowed four unearned runs in the final 2.2 frames, striking out three and allowing three hits and one walk.

GAME TWO:

WP: Aaron Nixon (3-2, 4.17)

LP: Juan Amarante (0-1, 6.75)

In the second game, Kehden Hettiger led off a scoreless second inning with a four-pitch walk. Diego González laid down a perfect bunt on the next pitch, beating out the throw to first and advancing to second on a throwing error by Tampa starter Cade Smith. Hettiger moved to third on the error and scored on a single by Yemal Flores to open the scoring for Clearwater.

The Tarpons strung together back-to-back hits with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at one. They added another run in the sixth to take the lead 2-1. The Threshers put the tying run aboard in the ninth but couldn't move the runner as they were swept in the twin bill following a 2-1 loss.

Danyony Pulido allowed one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings of a no-decision. Juan Amarante (0-1) took the loss in his Threshers debut, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.1 frames.

Graves threw 6.0 innings for the fourth time this season...He has allowed one unearned run in four six-inning outings...With seven strikeouts, he became the second pitcher in the Florida State League to reach 100 strikeouts on the year...Chenault became the second Threshers reliever to reach 50 strikeouts in 2024...All seven of the runs in game one were scored in extra innings...Pulido set a new season-high with seven strikeouts in his second start as a Thresher...Flores earned his second multi-hit game as a Thresher...All four of his RBIs for Clearwater have come on the road...González has hit safely in all four games he played this series...The Threshers conclude a six-game series on the road against the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday, July 27...First pitch will be at 12:00 pm at George M. Steinbrenner Field...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

