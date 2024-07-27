Jupiter Falls to Daytona 5-2 on Saturday Night

July 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (51-44, 15-14) had their three-game win streak snapped with a 5-2 loss to the Daytona Tortugas (46-46, 15-11) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Kemp Alderman reached base on an error by Daytona shortstop Sammy Stafura with one out. Later in the inning, JT Mabry drove in Alderman on a RBI groundout to put Jupiter ahead 1-0.

However, the Tortugas responded very quickly in the top of the fourth inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Jake Brooks (L, 8-2). Ariel Almonte hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the frame to tie the ballgame. Later in the frame with two outs, Diego Omana hit a RBI single to give Daytona their first lead at 2-1. The Tortugas added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning with a RBI single by Almonte and a RBI single by Malvin Valdez to increase the Daytona lead to 4-1.

Brooks finished with just 4 2/3 innings pitched and allowed a season-high 10 hits and four runs, three of which were earned. It was the shortest start of the season for Brooks.

The Hammerheads were able to get one more run across in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Mabry at second base and two outs, Jordan McCants hit a RBI infield single up the first base line as Mabry scored safely with a head-first slide to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Daytona added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning as Stafura scored on a throwing error by McCants. Jupiter had no further answers on offense as they fell by the 5-2 final score on Saturday night.

Tanner Allen, who is with Jupiter on a rehab assignment from Double-A Pensacola, finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a walk. McCants finished 2-for-3 with a RBI, walk and a steal.

The Hammerheads look for the series victory in the series finale on Sunday, July 28th with first pitch scheduled for noon. Walin Castillo (1-2, 4.61 ERA) is scheduled to make the start on the mound for Jupiter to end the home stand.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM**:**

Click here to view the upcoming schedule and purchase tickets

Back to School Night: Parents, bring your kids to the ballpark for "Back to School Night" presented by FPL on Saturday, August 3rd when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Bradenton Marauders at 6:00 p.m. The first 500 kids will receive a Cardinals backpack and be sure to get to the ballpark early to get your school supplies throughout the concourse.

Noble Meyer/Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaways: You won't want to miss out on two limited-edition collectors' items. On Saturday, August 10th, the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a mini Noble Meyer bobblehead presented by Gordon and Partners. On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a mini Masyn Winn bobblehead presented by Window Gang. Fans have the option of purchasing a guaranteed bobblehead package for $40 which gets you both mini bobbleheads and a reserved box ticket to both games. Visit the ticket office or call Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for more information.

Women Run the Diamond: Come to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for "Women Run the Diamond Night" on Saturday, August 17th when the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals take the field at 6:00 p.m. There will be a women expo beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a chance to meet-and-greet women throughout the game and industry. Nominate women of the community by going to rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/women-run-the-diamond with six winners being selected to be recognized before the game and treated to a suite and behind-the-scenes tour.

Baseball and Brews: Combine beer and baseball for "Baseball and Brews Night" presented by Southern Eagle Distributing on Saturday, August 24th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. With a special $30 ticket ($35 at the gate), it includes admittance to the craft beer tasting event from 5:00-7:00 p.m., souvenir tasting mug, and a seat at the game. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game.

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.