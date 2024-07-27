Lakeland Scores Late to Stun Bradenton 2-1 on Saturday Night

BRADENTON, FL - The Lakeland Flying Tigers plated a run in the top of the ninth inning to down the Bradenton Marauders 2-1 on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Bradenton had a few early run chances against Hayden Minton. After Minton struck out the first batter in the first inning, the next four men reached on a single, a fielders choice, and two walks. Minton induced a flyout to end the threat and leaves the bases full.

In the third, Jeral Toledo singled and Garret Forrester walked to start the frame. Both runners advanced on a pair of wild pitches before Minton retired the next three hitters in a row to end the inning.

Hung-Leng Chang retired the first nine batters of the game until John Peck led off the fourth with a single. Lakeland struck first with a solo home run in the fifth to push the Flying Tigers in front 1-0. Chang finished his night allowing just the one run on four hits while striking out five in six innings.

Bradenton quickly responded in the bottom half of the frame. Braylon Bishop was hit by a pitch and then stole second. Toledo bunted him over to third with Bishop then scoring on a sacrifice fly from Forrester to tie the game at one.

The Marauders had another big chance in the seventh after Garrett Apker coughed up a walk and a single to the first two batters. CJ Weins (1-0) entered out of the bullpen and retired the next three batters in order. Bradenton stranded 10 runners on base in the game.

In the ninth, Connor Oliver (0-7) retired the first two batters before Eduardo Valencia reached second base on an error to extend the frame. After a walk, Samuel Gil hit a bloop single to right field to score the go-ahead run and make it 2-1 Lakeland.

Cam Brown (SV,4) retired Bradenton in order in the ninth to close out the ballgame. Lakeland takes the series, winning four of the first five games. It's the first series loss at LECOM Park for Bradenton since April.

Bradenton and Lakeland wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

