Big Inning Propels Cardinals Past Mets, 12-3

July 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals posted eight runs in the third inning on their way to beating the St. Lucie Mets 12-3 on Saturday night at Clover Park.

In the fateful inning, the Cardinals sent 14 batters to the plate, pounded out six hits and took advantage of a key error that led to six unearned runs.

Trey Paige began the third inning with a home run against Mets starter Joel Diaz. A run-scoring single by Jose Cordoba increased the lead to 3-0. With the bases loaded and still no outs, Jose Suarez hit a comebacker to Diaz, but Diaz's throw to the plate was launched over catcher Ronald Hernandez for an error and two runners scored to make it 5-0.

Diaz got a pair of popouts with runners at second and third. Layonel Ovalles replaced him and surrendered a two-run single to Lizandro Espinoza that made it 7-0. Paige, who started the inning with the homer, hit a RBI triple. The final run scored on a strike three wild pitch that kept the inning alive.

Meanwhile, Cardinals starter Gerardo Salas was cruising along with the big lead. The Mets finally tagged Salas for a couple runs in the sixth inning with two outs, but Salas managed to get through the inning for the quality start. He pitched 6.0 innings and gave up three runs. Four of the Cardinals starters in the series have gone 6.0 innings and turned in quality starts. The Cardinals are 4-0 in those games.

For the Mets, A.J. Ewing went 3 for 3 with three singles, a walk and two RBI.

Hernandez was 2 for 4.

Colin Houck drew two walks and hit a sac fly in his four plate appearances.

Alan Perdomo pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to finish the game on the mound for the Mets.

Diaz took the loss. He was charged with seven runs (two earned) over 2.2 innings.

Cardinals center fielder Chase Davis went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and run.

The Mets (9-20, 31-64) and Cardinals (18-9, 55-38) wrap up their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch at scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

