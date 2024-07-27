Double the Fun, Tarpons Sweep Doubleheader Against Threshers

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (15-12) swept Saturday's doubleheader against the Clearwater Threshers (8-21) on Saturday at GMS Field. A pitchers' duel broke out in Game One until the Tarpons walked it off in the ninth inning. In the nightcap, 2B Hans Montero came up with his second go-ahead hit in as many days to secure the doubleheader sweep.

GAME ONE

RHP Josh Grosz (7.0IP, 4H, 1BB, 8K) tossed a career high seven shutout innings in Game One of the doubleheader. With his seven-shutout innings, Grosz lowered his July ERA to 0.55. While on his way to striking out eight batters, Grosz never found himself in much trouble. He limited his pitch count to 80 while relying on his fastball for just over 50% of his total pitch usage.

The scoreless tie was finally broken as the game went to extra innings. Raylin Heredia started the eighth inning on second base as the ghost runner. With one away, Diego Gonzalez launched a triple to center field to give Clearwater the first run of the game. Guillermo Rosario added to the lead with a SAC-fly to left field.

In the bottom of the eight, RF Daury Arias started the frame on second base. With two outs, 3B Dylan Jasso singled and advanced to second on an errant throw, trying to get D.Arias our rounding third. With the game hanging in its balance, LF Jackson Castillo poked a single into shallow left field, bringing home both D. Arias and Jasso to tie the game.

Clearwater reclaimed the lead in the ninth. Avery Owusu-Asiedu laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Yemal Flores to third base, who started on second as the ghost runner. With Flores on third, Starlyn Caba sent a SAC-fly to left field, giving the Thresher a 3-2 lead.

With CF Willy Montero starting the ninth inning on second, 1B Coby Morales got hit by a pitch. PH Josue Gonzalez worked a walk off the bench to load the bases. A wild pitch brought Montero home to tie the game. After a pop-out, DH George Lombard Jr. stepped up to the plate with a chance to be the hero. Lombard hit a 100.2 MPH to the six hole. Caba ranged to field the ball and threw wide to first base, bringing home Morales for the walk-off victory.

GAME TWO

RHP Cade Smith (5.1IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 6K) continued his excellent season in Saturday's nightcap. Smith only allowed one run and three hits while keeping Tampa within striking distance throughout his outing. Smith induced a lot of swings outside of the zone. His slider had an oSwing% (Swings outside the zone) of 53% while his curveball had a 64% oSwing%.

Kehden Hettiger walked to lead off the second. Following the walk, Diego Gonzalaez laid a bunt single down the first base line. Smith's throw to first was high, allowing Hettinger to move to third base and Gonzalez to second base. With Tampa's infield in, Nikau Pouaka-Grego hit a shar ground ball to second. 2B Hans Montero came home with the ball, getting Hettinger out at home to keep the game tied. Then, Yemal Flores singled home Pouaka-Grego to give Clearwater the lead.

After two quick outs in the fifth, SS George Lombard Jr. wrapped a double into left center field. Clearwater went to the bullpen and called on Juan Amarante to escape the two-out jam. DH Roderick Arias jumped on Amarante's first pitch of the night, sending a single to left field to bring home Lombard Jr. and tie up the game at one.

CF Willy Montero smashed a one out triple into the left center field gap to set up Tampa in the sixth. In a similar situation as last night, 2B Hans Montero came up with a chance to put the Tarpons ahead. H. Montero came through again for Tampa with the go-ahead single to left field.

After entering in the sixth, RHP Aaron Nixon (W, 3-2) closed out the game for the Tarpons in the seventh to hold on for the doubleheader sweep.

The Tarpons will host the Threshers for the final game of their homestand at GMS Field tomorrow with RHP Gabriel Barbosa projected to make the start at 12:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy brunch and take BP on the field with the purchase of a batting practice ticket at tarponsbaseball.com.

