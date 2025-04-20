Marauders Fall 1-0 in Series Finale with Mussels

April 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - Despite a dominant performance on the mound, the Bradenton Marauders dropped the final game of their series in Fort Myers 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.

Bradenton starter Jonawel Valdez set the tone early, tossing three scoreless frames after evading a bases-loaded jam in the first. Relievers Greiber Mendez, Jose Garces, and Noah Takacs combined for the game's final five innings, allowing just one unearned run.

Still scoreless In the bottom of the seventh, Peyton Carr led off with a walk and was pinch run for by Angel Del Rosario. Later in the inning, an errant pickoff attempt and ground out advanced him to third.

With one out, Yohander Martinez rolled a soft grounder up the first-base line that brought home Del Rosario to give Fort Myers a 1-0 lead and score the game's only run.

Despite sending the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, Mussels reliever Kade Bragg recorded the final out to secure the save.

The loss marked Bradenton's second consecutive shutout defeat and fourth of the season.

Bradenton fell to 5-10 on the season, while Fort Myers moved to 8-7. The Marauders will enjoy a day off on Monday before traveling to Lakeland to face the Flying Tigers for the first of a six-game series at Publix Field. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

