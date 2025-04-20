Mets Roll Tarpons in Finale, Win Series 4-2

April 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets notched their first series victory of the season by winning Sunday's finale 8-2 over the Tampa Tarpons at Clover Park. The Mets won four of six in the series.

The Mets broke a scoreless tie with a four-run third inning against Tampa starter Gage Ziehl. Trey Snyder got the scoring started with a two-run single. Kevin Villavicencio hit a sac fly and Yonatan Henriquez capped the inning with a RBI single.

Marco Vargas lofted a two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the Mets lead to 6-0. It was his first home run of the season.

That was plenty of offense for the Mets pitching staff, which put together its second straight strong performance. Starter Raimon Gomez pitched 2.1 innings of shutout ball in his second outing of the season. Gomez worked around two hits and three walks. He struck out four and hit 102 mph with his fastball in the first inning.

Frank Elissalt retired all five batters he faced, including two on strikeouts, to claim the win. Wellington Aracena did not give up an earned run over 3.0 innings of long relief. Hoss Brewer pitched the final two innings with three strikeouts to finish the game.

Vargas went 4 for 5 with the home run, three singles, two RBI and two runs.

Leadoff hitter Jeremy Rodriguez scored three runs.

The Mets (8-7) are off on Monday. They continue their home stretch at Clover Park when they start a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday. First pitch on Silver Sluggers Night is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

