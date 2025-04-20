Varsho Continues Rehab Assignment, Jays Drop Series Finale to Lakeland

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their series finale to the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

Daulton Varsho appeared in his second game on MLB Rehab Assignment with Dunedin, and played seven innings in centerfield, going 0-for-3.

RHP Colby Holcombe (5 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 1 K) took the loss, hurling five frames and yielding two earned runs on five hits. Over nine career appearances (eight starts) with Dunedin dating back to last season, Holcombe has a career 2.48 ERA in 29 innings with 24 strikeouts.

LHP Johan Simon (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K) fired two no-hit innings in relief with a pair of punchouts. In his two outings during the series vs. Lakeland, Simon threw five shutout frames with only one hit and one walk allowed with four strikeouts.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-4, R) notched his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season. Beltre has reached base in 11 of 12 games played this season for Dunedin and has hit safely in four straight contests.

3B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-3, RBI, 2B) logged his second multi-hit game of the season and tallied an RBI on a double in the 7 th inning to put Dunedin on the scoreboard. Over his last four games, Chirinos is 5-for-11 (.455) with a pair of RBI.

