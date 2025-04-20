Duno, Omana Homer, But Two-Out Avalanche Downs Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Alfredo Duno and Diego Omana homered, while Esmith Pineda added two hits and two RBI, but the Jupiter Hammerheads scored five runs in the first and didn't look back as they defeated the Daytona Tortugas 11-7 on Easter Sunday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Jupiter (7-8) salvaged the final game of the series as they scored nine of their 11 runs with two outs in an inning, pounding out 11 hits and taking advantage of ten Daytona (8-7) walks.

In the top of the first inning, the first two Jupiter batters were retired, but the rough caved in after that. A walk was followed by a fly ball that was lost in the sun and fell for a double. After a walk loaded the bases, Yeral Martinez lined a two-run single to right. Jesus Hernandez then lifted a fly ball that a strong breeze just carried over the left-field fence for a three-run homer that put Jupiter in front, 5-0.

In a big hole, Daytona did little in the first two innings, but came to life in the third. Leading off the inning, Omana cracked a 405-foot drive to left-center for his first home run of the season. After an infield hit and stolen base from Luis Leones, Pineda lined his second hit of the day, a single to center, closing the gap to 5-2.

On the mound, Daytona relievers Drew Pestka (2.1 scoreless inning) and Ovis Portes (3.2 innings) did their part in keeping Daytona within striking distance.

In the fourth, the Tortugas drew closer at Kyle Henley reached on an error with one out, then stole third in front of Pineda, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left, bringing in Henley with his second RBI of the afternoon, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

Portes began his outing with three scoreless innings and retired the first two batters in the seventh. However, after a hit batter and a walk, Andres Valor reached on an infield single that brought in another run, making it 6-3.

However, Daytona answered with a two-out rally of their own in the bottom of the seventh. A hit batter was followed by a Henley bunt hit, before Pineda walked to load the bases. Duno then drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, as did Sammy Stafura. A strikeout followed to end the inning, but the Tortugas had pulled to within a run, 6-5.

In the eighth, though, the Hammerheads started to pull away again. With one out, a walk was followed with three straight singles. The last two by Abrahan Ramirez and Carter Johnson each brought in a run to push Jupiter's advantage to 8-5.

An inning later, Jupiter seemingly put the game to bed with another two-out rally. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, Ramirez tripled to right-center, clearing the bases to make it 11-5, Hammerheads.

The Tortugas, though, didn't go down quietly in the ninth. With two outs, Duno ripped a 385-foot homer to left, then Stafura tripled and scored on a double from Carter Graham. After a walk, though, a strikeout ended the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle, with Jupiter victorious, 11-7.

Daytona will have Monday off before hitting the road for a six-game series with the St. Lucie Mets beginning on Tuesday night at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 5:55 p.m.

