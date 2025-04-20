Dromboski Goes the Distance in Win to Seal Series Split

April 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - With all three pitchers allowing one run or less in 2.0 innings or more, the Clearwater Threshers (9-6) finished off their road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (9-6) with a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. After Monday off, the Threshers return home to face the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cardinals began the bottom of the second with a leadoff home run to start the scoring. In the top of the third, the Threshers began a short and furious rally with a one-out double by Avery Owusu-Asiedu. The next batter, Aroon Escobar, also doubled, plating Owusu-Asiedu and tying the game at one. Escobar moved to third on a groundout before Brady Day brought him home with a two-out single that gave the Threshers a two-run lead.

Palm Beach tied the score at two with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Escobar and Dante Nori responded by leading off the top of the eighth inning with back-to-back singles off Cardinals reliever Samuel Fabian. With one out in the frame, Joel Dragoo doubled to right-centerfield, plating both runners and giving the Threshers back a two-run lead. The Cardinals had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but dominant relief pitching helped the Threshers hang on to a 4-2 lead and split the series.

Luke Gabrysh tossed 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Jake Eddington struck out two and walked four in 2.2 shutout innings with two hits allowed. Ryan Dromboski (2-0) took a blown save but earned the win in 4.1 frames, surrendering one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Shojinaga recorded his third multi-hit game of the season...Dromboski threw the longest outing of his career...It was also the longest outing by a Thresher to finish a game in 2025...Escobar has four three-hit games in his first 12 games...Owusu-Asiedu extended his hit streak to a career-best five consecutive games...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Tuesday, April 22, to begin a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm

