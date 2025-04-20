Third Shutout of Week Propels Fort Myers to 1-0 Victory over Bradenton in Series Finale

April 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels tossed their third shutout of the week to beat the Bradenton Marauders 1-0 on Sunday at Hammond Stadium. It was the second consecutive game that the Mussels held the Marauders without a run, as Fort Myers took the series four games to two.

Mussels' (8-7) pitching now has a 2.69 ERA on the season, good for second in all of Class-A, behind just the Stockton Ports of the California League at 2.36. Fort Myers leads all of Class-A with 179 strikeouts on the season.

Making his first professional start, Fort Myers right-hander Jakob Hall tossed three scoreless frames. The eighth round pick in 2024 allowed one hit and issued one walk, while punching out a pair.

In the fourth, Jacob Kisting came on in relief of Hall. Kisting spun three hitless innings, while hitting a batter and walking another for the only two baserunners of his outing.

Still with no score in the seventh, Devin Kirby (1-0) was next out of the Mussel bullpen. The knuckleballer tossed a pair of scoreless frames, scattering two hits and striking out one Bradenton batter.

After a leadoff walk to Peyton Carr in the bottom of the inning, Angel Del Rosario came on as a pinch runner. A throwing error by Bradenton (5-10) pitcher Jose Garces (1-1) then allowed Del Rosario to advance to second. Miguel Briceno bounced out to second, but advanced Del Rosario to third in the process. With one out and the infield drawn in, Yohander Martinez 's check swing groundout to first scored Del Rosario, giving Fort Myers the only run of the contest.

Kade Bragg came on in the ninth to finish off the shutout. The lefty worked around a one-out single, striking out the side to earn his first save in 2025. It was the second career save for Bragg, after he picked up a save against Clearwater last year.

Fort Myers improves to 8-7 on the season, moving above .500 for the second time this year.

After an off day on Monday, the Mussels will head to Clearwater to begin a six-game series against the Threshers at 6:30 p.m on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:10 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

