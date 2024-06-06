Ducks Top Rockers, 3-1

June 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Long Island Ducks used a two-run homer from Tyler Dearden and a solo blast by Chance Sisco to defeat the High Point Rockers 3-1 on Thursday night at Truist Point. The game included two rain delays totaling 37 minutes.

Long Island starter Mike Montgomery (W, 1-1) held the Rockers to just three hits over his six innings of work while walking two and striking out four. Three relievers limited High Point to two hits over the final three innings in which the Rockers were unable to get a runner past second base.

The Rockers posted their only run in the first when Connor Owings brought home Evan Edwards on a fielder's choice.

Dearden laced a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Sisco homered with one out in the eighth off High Point reliever David McKay for a 3-1 edge.

High Point starter Ryan Weiss (L, 2-4) allowed six hits over five innings while walking two and striking out five.

The Rockers will now prepare to host the Staten Island FerryHawks starting on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

