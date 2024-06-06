Montgomery Masters High Point in Series Finale

June 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 3-1 on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series at Truist Point.

An RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Connor Owings gave the Rockers an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. It stayed that way until the fifth inning when Tyler Dearden drilled a two-out, two-run home run down the right field line off Rockers starter Ryan Weiss, giving the Ducks a 2-1 lead. Chance Sisco added a solo homer to right-center in the eighth, pushing Long Island's advantage to two.

Ducks starter Mike Montgomery (1-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four. Weiss (2-4) took the loss, conceding two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings with five strikeouts. Matt Seelinger picked up his seventh save of the season with a scoreless ninth, yielding a hit while striking out two.

Dearden led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk. Sisco added two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Gastonia Baseball Club. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (2-2, 5.45) gets the start for the Ducks against Gastonia righty Brett Daniels (0-3, 5.14).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 11, to begin another three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

