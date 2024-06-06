Legends' Rally Falls Short in High-Scoring Duel Against Blue Crabs

WALDORF, MD - Despite a late-game surge, the Lexington Legends couldn't overcome the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, falling 10-7 in a game marked by offensive fireworks and defensive miscues.

The first two innings were quiet as both pitchers found their rhythm. Lexington drew first blood in the third inning behind Payton Robertson's 3rd homerun of the season to make the score 1-0/

Southern Maryland answered quickly. In the bottom of the third, Michael Wielansky's RBI triple put two across the plate to give the Blue Crabs the 2-1 lead. The score remained tight until the sixth, when both teams added single runs.

The game turned in the seventh. The Blue Crabs exploded for three runs, highlighted by Josh Broughton's two-run homer and a sacrifice by Anthony Brocato, pushing the score to 6-2.

The Legends mounted a comeback in the eighth. Jesus Taverez doubled to score Kole Cottam, Gabe Howell drew a bases loaded walk to bring up a runner, later scoring on a passed ball to narrow the deficit to 6-5.

Southern Maryland responded emphatically in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs to extend their lead to 10-5. Lexington's ninth-inning push, featuring a two-run homer by Matt Bottcher, wasn't enough to close the gap.

The Legends show they continue to never give up, but defensive errors and key innings dominated by the Blue Crab's proved the difference. Matt Bottcher's standout performance, including a home run and two stolen bases, was a bright spot. As Lexington regroups, tightening up their defense and building on offensive momentum will be crucial moving forward.

The series continues tomorrow in Waldorf as the Legends try to draw the series back to even. They will return to Lexington on June 11th against the Gastonia Baseball Club.

