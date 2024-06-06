Lexington Legends Cruise to 13-0 Win over Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

June 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







WALDORF, MD - Absolute dominance tonight by the Lexington Legends to secure a 13-0 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on the road. Behind the power of three home runs, including Pedro Gonzalez's two-run blast in the opening inning, the Legends set the pace early and never looked back.

Kole Cottam contributed with a home run of his own for number 10 on the season, increasing the lead. The highlight of the game, though, came courtesy of Jesus Tavarez, whose grand slam solidified the Legends victory.

Backed by stellar pitching from Luis De La Rosa, going 6 innings, allowing only 3 hits and striking out 8 batters, the Legends stifled the Blue Crabs' offense. The bullpen, which was equally impressive, was responsible for one hit over the course of three innings of work, sealing the shutout victory.

Looking ahead, the Legends aim to carry their momentum into tomorrow's matchup against the Blue Crabs for the third time this week. The Legends look to capture their second win in a row tomorrow night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Fans can catch the Legends back in action at Legends Field on Tuesday, June 11, as they will begin a 6 game homestand against the Gastonia Baseball Club.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.