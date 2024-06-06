Horrell Hurls Gem as Revs Increase Division Lead

(Charleston, WV): Michael Horrell fired six scoreless innings of two-hit ball as the York Revolution topped the Charleston Dirty Birds, 3-1 on Wednesday night at GoMart Ballpark. The Revs gain 1.5 games in the standings with Wednesday's results, increasing their North Division first place lead to 3.0 games with a 23-14 record and exactly one month remaining in the season's first half.

Wednesday's contest got underway after a rain delay of one hour and two minutes, and neither team could muster a base hit through the first three innings.

Horrell was tested in the bottom of the second after issuing a pair of walks to open the frame. A soft comebacker advanced both runners with one out. Matt McDermott came up big defensively as Juan Santana hit a one-out grounder to short with the infield back. Recognizing that Keon Barnum hesitated from third base, McDermott threw home to catcher Paul Mondesi for a tag out, helping Horrell escape the inning unscathed.

York drew first blood in the fourth as Kobe Kato led off with a double to left center for the game's first hit. Donovan Casey's fly out to right advanced Kato to third, from where he scored on David Washington's two-strike RBI single to center for a 1-0 lead.

York added two more with two outs in the sixth as Washington clubbed another two-strike RBI single to center, and Colton Welker followed by smashing an RBI single down the left field line to build a 3-0 lead.

Horrell (2-1) held a one-hitter with two outs in the sixth and allowed just two total hits over six shutout innings for his second win in as many starts, having now worked 10 consecutive scoreless innings. He had made just one start in his pro career prior to winning his first two starting assignments with York.

Denny Bentley maneuvered past a pair of seeing-eye singles for a scoreless seventh while Moises Lugo was unbothered by a leadoff single in a scoreless eighth.

Tom Sutera registered his second career save and first since 2018 in the ninth inning. Jared Carr connected on a one-out solo homer to right to bust up the shutout bid, but Sutera rebounded to retire Santana on a fly out. After a two-out walk, Sutera fanned pinch hitter Rusber Estrada to close out a satisfying bounce back victory for the Revs following a painful loss the night before.

The Revs improve to 14-6 on the road and have won four of five meetings against the Dirty Birds this season. They'll go for a second series win in as many tries on their current road trip Thursday at 6:35 PM as LHP Ethan Lindow (2-3) goes for a second straight win opposite Charleston's Gerald Ogando (0-1). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 PM.

Notes: York has won four of five meetings against Charleston this season with one head-to-head contest remaining. Washington (two RBI) has driven in seven runs in the past three games. Jacob Rhinesmith was held hitless, seeing his nine-game hitting streak snapped. With two strike outs, Bentley has now struck out 21 batters compared to just four walks in 15.0 innings on the season. Lugo worked a scoreless eighth for the second straight night and has now tossed four straight scoreless outings; he has pitched scoreless ball in 13 of his last 14 appearances. Sutera allowed just his second earned run all season but recorded his first save since August 10, 2018, with the Gulf Coast League Phillies.

