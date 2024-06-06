World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Ballpark June 20th

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making a visit to Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Thursday, June 20th.

"The Budweiser Clydesdales are more than just a mascot," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "We would like to thank our partners at Anheuser-Busch for providing this unique opportunity for fans to meet these enduring symbols of tradition."

Fans can see the Budweiser Clydesdales outside the ballpark on June 20th prior to the Ducks 6:35 p.m. game against the Staten Island FerryHawks. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed to the iconic turn-of-the-century beer wagon for an appearance and photo opportunities from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. along Court House Drive.

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are now available. They can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Clydesdales' appearance at Fairfield Properties Ballpark is one of hundreds made annually by three teams of traveling hitches based out of operational headquarters located at the St. Louis Brewery in Missouri. Brought to the U.S. in the mid-1800s as draft horses used for farm work, Clydesdales today are used primarily for breeding and show.

The Clydesdales have been the mascot of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, when a team of these majestic horses was presented to August A. Busch Sr. to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. Nearly 90 years later, the celebrity horses are staples of fairs, festivals and sporting events. Most notably, the Clydesdales have marched in two presidential inauguration parades. CLICK HERE and HERE for more information.

In addition to the appearances, they make across the country, the Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed in St. Louis at the Anheuser-Busch brewery and at Grant's Farm as well as at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located in Boonville, Missouri. For more information, visit www.BudweiserTours.com.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

