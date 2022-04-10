Ducks Take Series Finale on Sunday Afternoon

The SeaWolves dropped the series finale to the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park 4-0.

Dillon Dingler put the SeaWolves on the board against Akron starter Tanner Burns in the bottom of the first inning when he homered to center for a 1-0 lead. The home run for Dingler was his first of the season.

Akron took the lead in the top of the second against Erie starter Austin Bergner. A pair of walks to Victor Nova and Seth Caddell followed by a wild pitch gave the Ducks two in scoring position for the top of the lineup. Will Brennan singled home both baserunners for a 2-1 lead.

Erie quickly tied the game in the home half of the second. Luis Carpio singled with one out and was doubled home by Eric De La Rosa.

The game remained tied into the seventh. Erie reliever Zac Houston worked a scoreless sixth and came out for a second inning of work. Houston retied the first batter of the inning but gave up a double to Julian Escobedo, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position. Caddell singled home Escobedo for a 3-2 lead.

Akron added to the lead in the eighth against reliever J.T. Perez. Perez issued back-to-back walks to Marcos Gonzalez and George Valera to start the inning. Bo Naylor followed with a bunt single, loading the bases for Micah Pries. A wild pitch to Pries allowed Gonzalez to score for a 4-2 Akron edge. Perez would get out of the jam with no additional damage.

Ducks reliever Nic Enright came into the game in the last of the eighth and retired all six batters he faced to earn his first save of the season.

Jerson Ramirez (1-0) earned the win for Akron tossing a scoreless inning in relief. He allowed two hits and struck out a pair.

Houston (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

