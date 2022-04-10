Senators Outlast Curve, Take Opening Series in Altoona

April 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - Andres Alvarez knocked his first home run of the season for Altoona, but the Senators capitalized off five hits to defeat the Curve, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The solo shot for Alvarez came in the seventh inning off Senators' reliever Ramon Santos. It was the third run of the game for Altoona after plating two in the fourth inning. Lolo Sanchez led off the fourth with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and stole third before scoring on a Tucupita Marcano sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Connor Scott knocked home Will Matthiessen with a double down the right field line. Scott finished the game 3-for-4 with the RBI.

Harrisburg scored first in the third inning on a two-run home run from Jecksson Flores. The shot was the lone hit allowed by Curve starter Luis Ortiz, who went three innings allowing the two runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Two more runs came across on a KJ Harrison double off reliever Omar Cruz in the sixth. Cruz took the loss, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.

The Curve rallied in the ninth inning when pinch hitter Aaron Shackelford lined a single into right and Scott followed with a single of his own. With the go-ahead run at the plate, Senators closer Matt Brill rolled a double play ball off the bat of Alvarez before Matt Fraizer struck out to end the game. It was the second save of the season for Brill.

Curve reliever Enmanuel Mejia made his season debut in the loss, allowing a leadoff triple to Rudy Martin in the seventh that turned into a run on a wild pitch. Pitchers Oliver Garcia and Colin Selby delivered scoreless innings to round out the Curve pitching, with Selby striking out two. The staff struck out 10 batters for the third straight game to start the season.

For Altoona, Sanchez finished the game 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, while Matthiessen finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The win gave Harrisburg the series win in the opening three-game set. The Curve will be off on Monday before traveling to Richmond on Tuesday afternoon for a six-game series with the Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. RHP Kyle Nicolas is slated to make his organizational debut as the Curve starter, while RHP Tristan Beck will make the start for Richmond. The Curve will return to PNG field for a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher-Cats on Tuesday, April 19.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.