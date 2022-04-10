April 10, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







APRIL SHOWERS BRING FIRST SEA DOGS LOSS - The Fisher Cats scored in the first inning for the second-straight game in yesterday's rain-shorted 3-0 loss. New Hampshire capitalized on four consecutive singles from Zac Cook, Orelvis Martinez, Spencer Horwitz and Sebastian Espino. Portland's starter Victor Santos settle in following the final single and retired 11 out of the next 13 hitters he faced. New Hampshire's starter Nick Fraze was strong from the first inning, tossing 4.1 shutout innings allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out four. The Sea Dogs started to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning after back-to-back walks by Izzy Wilson and Pedro Castellanos, but the rain picked up and the game was called after six innings.

SEA DOGS HIT THE ROAD - The Sea Dogs embark on their first roadtrip of the season beginning Tuesday, April 12th. They will travel to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to take on the Senators (AA - Nationals). Portland finished 8-4 against Harrisburg in 2021. The Sea Dogs will return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, April 19th to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for a six-game series.

FIRST SELL-OUT OF 2022 - Despite cloudy and impending rain, the Portland Sea Dogs had a sold-out crowd for the first time yesterday. There were nine sell-outs throughout the 2021 season, including when Hadlock Field had limited capacity.

YOU WANT PROSPECTS? WE HAVE PROSPECTS - Red Sox No. 5 prospect and top pitching prospect RHP Brayan Bello was promoted to Portland in 2021 after going 5-0 with a 2.27 ERA with the Greenville Drive. Bello made 15 starts with the Sea Dogs and finished his time in Portland with a 2-3 record and 4.66 ERA while recording 87 strikeouts in his 63.2 innings. LHP Brandon Walter finished the season 5-4 with a 2.92 ERA starting 14 games and appearing in 25. Walter is the No. 9 prospect in the Red Sox system and was drafted in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware.LHP Chris Murphy was named Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the week twice in 2021 with the Sea Dogs. The No. 11 prospect was promoted to Portland on July 31st and made six starts for the Sea Dogs. He held opposing hitters to a .242 batting average and struck out 47 batters in 33.0 innings. LHP Jay Groome was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and appeared in three games for the Sea Dogs in 2021. The No. 12 prospect finished his Double-A debut season strong with a 2-0 record and 2.30 ERA. He fanned 26 hitters in 15.2 innings while walking just four batters. Infielder Christian Koss is ranked as the No. 27 prospect after his 2021 campaign with Greenville. Through 104 games, he hit .271 with 18 doubles, seven triples and 15 home runs while driving in 55 runs. Koss was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies for Yoan Aybar on December 3, 2020.

EASTERN LEAGUE, ROUND TWO - Despite a quick detour as the Double-A Northeast League in 2021, the Portland Sea Dogs are once again members of the Eastern League after Major League Baseball decided to return the historic league names during the offseason.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Brandon Walter makes his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs this afternoon after a dominate 2021 campaign, splitting time between Salem and Greenville. He started in the bullpen with the Salem Red Sox, then made two starts before earning his promotion. Through 13 appearances with the Red Sox, Walter tossed 31.0 innings allowing five earned runs on 21 hits while striking out 46 and only walking six. He then moved into the starting rotation with the Greenville Drive, making 12 starts and throwing 58.1 innings allowing 24 earned runs on 46 hits while striking out 86 and walking 14. RHP Paxton Schultz makes his first 2022 start with the Fisher Cats.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2022

April 10, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.