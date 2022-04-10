Ponies Comeback Falls Short in Rubber Game of Series against Goats
April 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-2) rallied from a six-run deficit, but Aaron Schunk hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh as the Hartford Yard Goats (2-1) won the rubber game of the series at Dunkin' Donuts Park 10-8.
Binghamton, down 7-1 after three and 8-4 after four, tied the game at eight on a Matt Winaker grand slam in the fifth. Brett Baty hit a leadoff single, Ronny Mauricio doubled to left, and Luke Ritter walked to load the bases and end Hartford starter Garrett Schilling's outing. The next batter was Winaker, who hit a grand slam into the second deck in right off RHP Michael Baird and finished with five RBI.
The game would remain tied into the bottom of the seventh until Schunk hit a two-run homer against Willy Taveras (0-1) in the seventh, his second two-run shot in as many days. Gavin Hollowell earned his first save of the year retiring the Ponies in order in the ninth. Hartford lefty reliever Nick Kennedy (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win.
After an eight-run third inning on Saturday, the Yard Goats scored five in the frame on Sunday. Binghamton starter Alex Valverde allowed six runs over two and a third innings in the no-decision.
Antoine Duplantis finished 3-5 with an RBI and run scored. Baty, Mauricio, and Zach Ashford each had multi-hit games.
The Rumble Ponies return to Mirabito Stadium for their home opener Tuesday night against the Bowie Baysox at 6:35PM, the first of a six-game series against Bowie.
Postgame Notes: Winaker came up twice with the bases loaded as he also hit a sac fly in the first...Second Basemen Luke Ritter reached base three times with a single and two walks
