Dubón, Krizan go deep in loss to Rainiers

Tacoma, Wash. - The Sacramento River Cats (30-41) dropped game five of their road series on Monday night to the Tacoma Rainiers (38-33).

Shortstop Mauricio Dubón's seventh-inning solo shot brought the River Cats within one but Tacoma pulled away again in the bottom half of the frame. Rainiers catcher Jose Godoy supplied the crushing blow - a two-run single to make it 7-3.

In the eighth inning, second baseman Jason Krizan unloaded for his seventh of the year to make it a three-run game. And Sacramento would get the tying run to the plate in the plate in the ninth with a Peter Maris double and an Arismendy Alcántara walk, but former River Cats pitcher David Huff would shut the door by forcing a ground out from Joey Bart.

The clubs will wrap up this six-gamer Tuesday night as right-hander Gerson Garabito gets the nod for the River Cats while the Rainiers will go with recent waiver claim Ryan Weber. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Recently signed right-hander Gerson Bautista made his River Cats debut on Monday night in Tacoma, throwing 23 pitches after he came into bases loaded situation in the seventh. All three of Conner Menez's baserunners came around to score on a walk and a single.

