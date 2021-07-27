Thaiss Gives Bees Walkoff Win
July 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Matt Thaiss drilled a walk-off single to give the Salt Lake Bees a 6-5 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday night at Smith's Ballpark.
The Bees and Aviators were deadlocked at 4 after three innings and remained there until the seventh when Francisco Pena hit a leadoff home run for the Aviators, but was answered in the bottom half as Taylor Ward hit a leadoff home run of his own. In the bottom of the ninth Drew Butera worked a leadoff walk and moved to third on a ground-rule double from Ward. Matt Thaiss then took a 1-1 pitch into the gap to give the Bees their third walk-off victory over Las Vegas this year and fifth overall.
Ward finished the night four-for-five with two doubles and the home run. Matt Thaiss, Jo Adell and Kean Wong each collected a multi-hit game, with Adell clubbing his team-leading 20th home run of the season. Scott Schebler also went deep with a solo shot in the second inning. Chris Rodriguez got the start for Salt Lake lasting four and two-thirds innings, allowing four earned runs while striking out four. Tyler Danish picked up the win for the Bees with two innings of scoreless work out of the bullpen.
The Bees will go for a series victory against the Aviators in the series finale Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from July 27, 2021
- Round Rock Drops Heartbreaker as Reno Claims 11-10 Walk-Off Win - Round Rock Express
- McCarthy walks off for team's 500th run as Reno stuns Round Rock, 11-10 - Reno Aces
- Dubón, Krizan go deep in loss to Rainiers - Sacramento River Cats
- Dodgers Walk off Sugar Land - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Thaiss Gives Bees Walkoff Win - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Thaiss Gives Bees Walkoff Win
- Aviators Take Sunday Matinee
- Detmers Shines in Bees Shutout
- Bees and Aviators Split Two Games Friday
- Thursday's Bees Game Suspended