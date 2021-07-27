Dodgers Walk off Sugar Land

With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, Carlos Asuaje hit a chopper between first and second base that allowed DJ Peters to score the game-winning run for Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 3-2 walk-off win against the Sugar Land Skeeters Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the game tied, 2-2, Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth inning. DJ Peters came into the game as a pinch runner and advanced to second base on a single by Cristian Santana. With one out, a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third base. Asuaje then hit into a fielder's choice that was fielded by Sugar Land's second baseman who threw to home plate, but Peters beat the catcher's tag at the plate to secure the win. OKC (37-34) had scored the first run of the night in the second inning when Santana lined a RBI single into center field. Keibert Ruiz's RBI single into right field extended the Dodgers to a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Skeeters (40-30) tied the game, 2-2, on a two-run homer by Taylor Jones. With Monday's win, the Dodgers trimmed Sugar Land's lead in the current series to 3-2.

Of Note:

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Corey Knebel opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and started Monday's game on the mound for OKC. He retired the side in order in the top of the first inning, throwing 15 pitches, including nine strikes before exiting the game after two strikeouts and a fly out hit by rehabbing Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman. Knebel, a MLB All-Star in 2017 with Milwaukee, had been on the Injured List with a right lat strain since April 24 and pitched in eight games for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season.

-Reigning Triple-A West Player of the Week Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-4 Monday night, collecting hits in each of his first three at-bats, with a double and RBI. Ruiz extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games as he collected his team-leading 63rd hit, 18th double and 45th RBI of the season with the Dodgers. Monday was his eighth game of the season with three or more hits and fourth during his current hitting streak. Over the last 10 games, Ruiz is 18-for-44 (.409) with four homers, six doubles and 13 RBI. Seven of his last nine hits have gone for extra bases and he has now reached base in 22 of his last 23 starts.

-Matt Davidson doubled Monday night and scored a run and has now hit safely in a season-best nine straight games going 13-for-32 (.406) with five homers, two doubles and eight RBI.

-Cristian Santana went 2-for-4 Monday and has now hit safely in 13 of his 17 games this month, including 13 of his 15 July starts. He has three multi-hit games over his last six starts.

-The Dodgers were held without a home run Monday, snapping their season-best streak of 11 straight games with a homer (22 HR).

-Dodgers pitchers Darien Núñez and Garrett Cleavinger held the Skeeters without a run or hit over the final 3.2 innings of the game, racking up a combined eight strikeouts.

-Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman started a Major League Rehab Assignment Monday with Sugar Land. The two-time MLB All-Star flied out, popped out and walked in his three at-bats. Bregman has been out of the Astros' lineup since June 17 with a left quad strain.

-Monday's game started after a 27-minute delay due to approaching rain in the downtown Oklahoma City area pregame.

