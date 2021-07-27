Round Rock Drops Heartbreaker as Reno Claims 11-10 Walk-Off Win

RENO, Nevada - The Round Rock Express (34-36) dropped a heartbreaker to the Reno Aces (44-26) on Monday night at Greater Nevada Field as the Aces won 11-10 in walk-off fashion. The Express totaled 15 hits, including three solo home runs and a grand slam, but weren't able to keep the Aces at bay in the final frame.

Round Rock reliever RHP Jake Lemoine (5-3, 3.51) finished with a blown-save loss after taking over for RHP Luis Ortiz in the ninth inning and allowing one hit, which led to the game-winning run. On the winning side, Reno reliever RHP Jordan Weems (1-2, 7.13) threw for a two-strikeout ninth inning that saw no runs on one hit.

Reno plated the night's first runs in the second inning as 1B Seth Beer led the inning off with a home run out to center field. Beer was followed by DH Jamie Ritchie, who worked a walk before moving to third on a Christian Lopes double then scored thanks to a single from C Michael De La Cruz.

The Express tied the contest at 2-2 in the top of the third, starting when 3B Charles Leblanc sent the first pitch he saw out of the park. LF Delino DeShields knocked a two-out single and finished his trip around the bases with back-to-back singles from SS Yonny Hernandez and DH Nick Solak.

The contest stayed knotted through the fifth inning before the Aces first broke things open, dropping a five-spot in the sixth. Lopes and 2B Camden Duzenack both crossed home on a double from CF Nick Heath before Heath scored thanks to a Ben DeLuzio triple. A wild pitch from Express RHP Scott Engler allowed DeLuzio to score the fourth of the inning. CF Jake McCarthy scored on a Ritchie force out for the 7-2 advantage after initially reaching on a single.

Round Rock posted an impressive seven-run inning that featured three home runs in the seventh to erase its deficit and gain a lead over Reno. 2B Trace Loehr hit a leadoff single and was followed by consecutive walks from DeShields and Yonny Hernandez to load the bases. A base hit from Solak sent Loehr in before Reno RHP Chester Pimental took over on the mound and C Yohel Pozo launched a grand slam, tying the game at 7-7.

Express CF Leody Taveras and 1B Elier Hernandez followed Pozo's home run with dingers of their own, marking the first time since August 19, 2018 that Round Rock has tallied back-to-back-to-back home runs. The solo homers gave the Express its 9-7 lead.

Round Rock reached double digits to take over 10-7 with one run in the eighth frame as DeShields scored his third of the night thanks to a Pozo single after working a walk, stealing second and advancing to third on a groundout.

After holding the Express scoreless in the top of the ninth, the Aces worked their way to a win as Ritchie knocked a leadoff double. A De La Cruz walk and Duzenack single loaded the bases for Reno. Heath drove Ritchie and De La Cruz home on a base hit, trimming the Round Rock lead to one run before a wild pitch allowed Duzenack to knot the game at 10-10. DeLuzio reached second on a fielder's choice, placing the go-ahead run in scoring position with one out. McCarthy then hit a single, sending DeLuzio home for the 11-10 final.

Round Rock and Reno will meet in a straight doubleheader on Tuesday, July 27 with game one at Greater Nevada Field set for 7:00 p.m. CT. Game two follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.

Game one of Tuesday's doubleheader is slated to feature Express LHP Brock Burke (0-4, 6.90) up against Aces RHP Zach Lee (2-4, 7.01). Both starting pitchers for game two have yet to be announced.

