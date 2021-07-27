Aces Notes

First pitch for game one from Greater Nevada Field is set for 5:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Take Me Down to Paradise City:

Jake McCarthy registered his first career Triple-A walk-off and knocked in the Aces' 500th run of the season as Reno toppled the Round Rock Express, 10-9, at Greater Nevada Field on Monday night.

The Aces' outfielder joined Drew Ellis, Bryan Holaday and Matt Lipka as the fourth player to end the game in the ninth inning this year.

Blake Lalli's club became the third team in Minor League Baseball this year to score 500 runs in 70 games, joining the Tampa Tarpons and the Everett AquaSox. Reno has set a franchise record by reaching the 500-run plateau, surpassing the 72-game mark set by the 2011 squad.

Seth Beer put forth a dominant performance against the Express, going 2-for-3 with his Triple-A-leading 25th double and a home run. The Biggest Little City's team boasts a 16-4 record when the Aces' first baseman records a double while also posting a 7-2 mark when he smacks a dinger.

Humberto Mejia allowed no walks for the third time this season while surrendering two runs on eight hits and striking out seven in six frames of work. The right-hander became the 13th Aces' pitcher to toss at least six innings in an outing this season, moving to 11-2 in such games.

Spin Me Right Round:

Juniel Querecuto paces the Aces' lineup with five hits against Round Rock while knocking in a pair of runs and scoring two of his own.

Jose Herrera leads the club with five RBIs and has matched Beer and McCarthy with a team's second-best four base knocks.

Eight Aces' pitchers have yet to allow a run in the series, combining to allow just four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Reno holds a 9-10-16 record all-time on days of doubleheaders while holding a 34-36 overall mark. Tonight's two games will be the first between the Aces and the Express.

Express' Brock Burke will make his first appearance of the series while Wes Benjamin will look to pick up his second win against the Aces. Benjamin surrendered four runs on four hits with four strikeouts in his five innings of work on June 22.

Miggy Miggy Too Biggie to be Here Stressin':

Miguel Aguilar has been lights out in July, converting on all 10 of his save opportunities and allowing just one earned run on five hits for a 0.84 ERA in 10.2 innings of work. The Aces' closer has also struck out 12 batters and the opposition is hitting a measly .143 against him.

With his 10th save of July, the Aces' closer set the franchise record for most game-ending shutdowns in a single month, surpassing Jake Barrett in 2014 with nine.

Aguilar tied Slivino Bracho (2016) and Jimmy Sherfy (2018) for fourth all-time with 15 saves.

The left-hander has yet to blow a save 2021, going 15-for-15 for most completed save opportunities to start a season in franchise history.

Jump in the Line:

Henry Ramos has been on fire since the start of July, boasting a .404/.493/.544 slash line while going 23-for-57 at the dish in 16 games. Of his 23 base knocks, 19 have been singles to along with a pair of home runs, 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

After singling in the bottom of the seventh on Saturday against the Express, Ramos has reached base safely in all 16 games he has appeared in this month.

Having reached nine straight games with a hit from July 10-20, Ramos matched his career-high hitting streak. He had recorded base knocks in nine consecutive games on two occasions with his last coming on July 15-24, 2019, with Sacramento.

In his Triple-A career, Ramos has registered more Triple-A hits in July than any other month, smacking 81 of his 160 total base knocks in the seventh month of the year. The 29-year-old is hitting .279 with 40 runs scored and 33 RBIs. In games Ramos registers at least two hits, the Aces hold a 10-7 record.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T:

The Aces continue to assert their dominance late in games, extending their Triple-A leads with a .315 batting average, 193 runs, 256 hits, 40 home runs and 45 doubles in the seventh inning or later.

With its Minor League-leading 193 tallies and .315 batting average after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 34 more runs and 29 more points than second-best Quad City with 159 tallies and a .286 mark.

Lalli's squad fell to second in professional baseball with 52 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies. Reno jumped into first place across professional baseball with a .323 batting average, surpassing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .322 mark,

Ellis' 22 doubles are tied for third in Triple-A, just behind his fellow infielder and Triple-A leader, Seth Beer (25). The Aces' cornermen remain in a four-way tie for sixth in Triple-A West with 34 extra-base hits.

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting an 11-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

