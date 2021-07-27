McCarthy walks off for team's 500th run as Reno stuns Round Rock, 11-10

RENO, Nev. - Jake McCarthy registered his first career Triple-A walk-off and knocked in the Aces' 500th run of the season as Reno toppled the Round Rock Express, 10-9, at Greater Nevada Field on Monday night.

In the bottom of the ninth with the Aces down by three, 10-7, Jamie Ritchie drilled a leadoff double down the right-field line. Following a walk to Michael De La Cruz and a single by Camden Duzenack to load the bases, Nick Heath laced a two-run single to right, pulling the Aces to within one, 10-9. On the very next pitch, Express' Jake Lemoine threw a wild pitch, forcing Duzenack to cross home plate, moving Heath over to third and evening the score at 10.

In the ensuing at-bat, Ben DeLuzio reached base on a fielder's choice after Heath tried to score the winning run but was tagged out in a rundown. With two outs and DeLuzio on second, Jake McCarthy singled up the middle to end the game.

The Aces become the third team in Minor League Baseball this year to score 500 runs in 70 games, joining the Tampa Tarpons and the Everett AquaSox.

Seth Beer put forth a dominant performance against the Express, going 2-for-3 with his Triple-A-leading 25th double and a home run. The Biggest Little City's team boasts a 16-4 record when the Aces' first baseman records a double while also posting a 7-2 mark when he smacks a dinger.

Humberto Mejia allowed no walks for the third time this season while surrendering two runs on eight hits and striking out seven in six frames of work. The right-hander became the 13th Aces' pitcher to toss at least six innings in an outing this season, moving to 11-2 in such games.

Christian Lopes registered his 21st career multi-double game with a pair of two-baggers against the Express. The Aces' third baseman also scored one run in tonight's contest.

Reno matched its season-high with six doubles against Round Rock, accomplishing the feat for the fourth time this year.

After a scoreless first, Seth Beer led off the second inning with a first-pitch blast to deep center, putting the Aces on the board, 1-0. Following a walk to Ritchie and a Lopes double to left that put runners on second and third, De La Cruz singled over the third baseman's head and brought Ritchie in to score, giving Reno a 2-0 advantage.

Round Rock tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the third on a solo home run and an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Both teams were held off the board until the Aces unloaded a five-run sixth inning to break the 2-2 deadlock. After Lopes launched a leadoff double over the centerfielder's head, an Express fielding error helped Duzenack reach base and put runners at first and third.

In the ensuing at-bat, Nick Heath hit a line drive to left field, driving in Lopes and Duzenack to increase Reno's lead to two, 4-2. Following DeLuzio's fifth triple of the season on a line drive to right-center that knocked in Heath, 5-2, a wild pitch easily scored the Aces' right fielder for a 6-2 advantage. The Aces tacked on one more run when Ritchie grounded into an RBI fielder's choice, boosting Reno's edge to five, 7-2.

The Express responded with three homers in the seventh, going for seven runs before tallying one in the eighth to take a three-run lead, 10-7.

Reno registered four runs in the final frame, posting its 11th come-from-behind win of the year on a McCarthy's walk-off single.

The Aces return to action on Tuesday, playing two seven-inning games against the Round Rock Express, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Tuesday's doubleheader can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

