Dragons Improve to 5-1 with Win at Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Columbus River Dragons wrapped up six games on the road to start the season with a 5-1 victory over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday night.

Once again the line of Justin MacDonald (1-1-2), Alexander Jmaeff (1-0-1) and Cody Wickline (0-1-1) led the scoring attack, combining on three of the five River Dragons goals including a pair 30 seconds apart early in the second period to take the lead from 1-0 to 3-0.

Columbus also received scoring from the blue line with goals from Kirk Underwood and Carter Shinkaruk. Hunter Bersani (1-1-2) recorded his first points of the season as well.

Tyler Roy earned the win with 27 saves to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Notes:

- MacDonald now has points in every game this season (4-11-15) and his 11 assists ranks third in the league.

- Lane King also has a six-game assist streak going to start the seasons (7a).

- Roy's 1.50 GAA and .951 save percentage leads all goalies.

- Jmaeff's game-winning goal is his third of the season, tops in the FPHL in that category.

Columbus will now head home to host the Mississippi Sea Wolves in the team's home opener on Friday, November 17 at 7:35 pm. Single game seats are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

