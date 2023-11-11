Sea Wolves Double up Blue Ridge Bobcats

The Wolf Pack defeated the Bobcats in last night's game with a 6-3 victory, doing exactly what Assistant Coach Yianni Liarakos said the game plan was. Focuse on Sea Wolves Hockey, stay disciplined and walk away with a victory. Joakim Nilsson left the ice with a very impressive Hat Trick, with his final goal in the 3rd period as Blue Ridge decided to pull the Goalie in hopes of gettin a 6 on 5 goal. #93 Hugo Koch started the scoring trend in the 1st period with an assist from Liarakos and Nilsson. Last nights win pushed the Sea Wolves into 2nd place in the Continental Division.

Tonight's battle Game 7 is just as important as Game 6 vs the Bobcats. The Mississippi Sea Wolves are only a few points behind the division leaders Columbus River Dragons. A victory tonight and enough points will help the Wolf Pack advance into the number one spot in the division.

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm EST / 6:00 pm CST.

