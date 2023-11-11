Prowlers Add Former OHL Goaltender Tynan

Prowlers Add Former OHL Goaltender Tynan

November 11, 2023







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the addition of goaltender Tucker Tynan ahead of their Saturday game. The 21-year-old played juniors in the OHL and USHL.

Tynan got off to a hot start in his first OHL season with the Niagara IceDogs, posting an 11-8-4 record with a 3.80 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage and was considered on NHL draft boards. His season was cut short by a life-threatening skate laceration suffered in a December contest that year.

Less than two years later, he was back in the crease for the IceDogs and played two more OHL seasons, also seeing time with the Soo Greyhounds in 2021-22. That year, he posted a 2.57 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and a shutout in seven playoff games.

Last year, he made an appearance for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL stopping 32 of 34 shots sent his way.

He's the likely starting goaltender for the Prowlers' Military Appreciation Night on November 11 at 7:05 P.M. Get your tickets at phprowlers.com/tickets or at the box office when you arrive.

