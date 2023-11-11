Binghamton Accomplishes the Mission on Military Night

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-2 on Saturday night. Binghamton uses a three-goal third period to clinch the weekend series, earing four of the possible six points.

Carolina was first on board once again in the back-to-back weekend slate. Tucker Firth made the best of a broken play, as Black Bears goaltender, Nolan Egbert, knocked the puck away from the first man, but Firth was able to bury the rebound. The Thunderbirds got three power play opportunities in the opening frame but were unable to convert. Binghamton led the shots on goal 15-13 but trailed 1-0 after the horn.

Binghamton cashed in on their first power play of the night, coming three minutes into the second period. Gavin Yates scored his second power play goal in as many nights to even the score at 1-1-. The tied game would be short lived, as Carolina took advantage of a bad line change. Kessler Skye earned his first goal of the season on a breakaway, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead. Binghamton was unable to convert on their final two power plays in the period, outshot the T-Birds 20-3 in the frame, but still trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Binghamton flipped the script on Carolina, scoring three goals in the final period. Austin Thompson tied the game at 2-2, five minutes into the period, igniting the crowd of 4,187. The team defense for the Black Bears gave the Thunderbirds no quarter, suffocating and offense Carolina could mustard up. Binghamton grabbed their first lead of the series as Brenden Stanko deflected a pass from Mathieu Boislard past the Carolina goalie, giving the home team a 3-2 lead.

Nikita Ivashkin scored an empty netter in the final minute to secure the insurance for the Black Bears, as they defeat the Carolina Thunderbirds for the first time in two years. Military Appreciation Night ends with Binghamton defeating Carolina 4-2 in regulation time.

Binghamton improves to 6-0-3 with 21 points, still atop of the Empire Division. They remain the only team in the FPHL without a regulation loss.

