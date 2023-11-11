Rockers Come Back to Defeat Prowlers

November 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers fell on Military Appreciation Night to the Motor City Rockers 3-2 at McMorran Place on November 11. It was the third time in four meetings the Rockers came back to beat the Prowlers.

"Disappointed with the effort last night, really happy with the effort tonight," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "I think our power play and special teams let us down a little bit."

The scoring started in the second when Brandon Picard, who had hit the crossbar earlier in the shift, found a loose puck in the slot and beat Trevor Babin to the glove side. The goal was Picard's fourth and all four have been the first goal of the game.

With time ticking down in the period, Port Huron got an offensive zone faceoff which Evan Foley won cleanly to Bryan Parsons. His shot looked like it hit a Motor City defender and went in to double the lead.

The Prowlers got into penalty trouble in the third and that's when the Rockers made them pay. Derek Makimaa found Declan Conway on the doorstep for a tap-in goal and then 1:11 later, Josh Colten smacked home a loose puck on the back door to tie the game.

With just over five minutes to go, Jameson Milam settled down a puck in the slot and fired it home to give his team its first lead of the night. That held up as the game-winner.

Tucker Tynan made 32 saves in his pro hockey debut for Port Huron.

"You can tell that he's played at a high level before," Graham said. "I thought he played well, he gave us a chance to win."

Makimaa had two helpers while Babin stopped 41 shots.

The Prowlers head on a seven-game road trip starting November 17 and 18 in Baton Rouge. Those games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.