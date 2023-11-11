Prowlers Thumped by Rockers

The Port Huron Prowlers were overrun by the Motor City Rockers 7-1 on November 10, 2023 at Big Boy Arena. The teams combined for 78 penalty minutes.

The scoring started just over nine minutes in when Jameson Milam and Rocco DiCostanzo hit the back of the net 28 seconds apart. Nick Magill-Diaz made it 3-0 2:03 after that.

Declan Conway notched a power play marker in the second and Motor City took a 4-0 lead into the third.

Gloves dropped a number of times in the final frame but the only official fight belonged to Evan Foley and Dante Suffredini. Alex Johnson, Adam Heinzl and Austin Fetterly hit the showers early with 10-minute misconducts coming with under 10 minutes to play.

On the scoreboard, Derek Makimaa, Jonathan Juliano and Scott Coash scored to make it 7-0. Bryan Parsons spoiled Trevor Babin's shutout bid with his first of the season with 10 seconds to go.

The teams are back at it on November 11 when the Prowlers host Military Appreciation Night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or at the door.

