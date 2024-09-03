Doubleheader Sweep Eliminates Fireflies from Playoffs

September 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Felix Arronde on the mound

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies starting pitching was incredible out of the shoot, allowing one run over 9.1 innings in the doubleheader Tuesday, but Columbia was swept 3-2 and 2-1 by the Charleston RiverDogs and subsequently eliminated from playoff contention for the 2024 season.

Game One

Charleston rallied in the ninth against the Fireflies and Elvis Novas. Novas worked a scoreless eighth before surrendering a walk to Narciso Polanco then back-to-back singles to Adrian Santana and Jhon Diaz. After Angel Mateo grounded into a fielder's choice to get the out at home, Novas issued a wild pitch to score Santana to make it a one run game with runners at first and second. Then Connor Hujsak laced a walk-off single to the left-center gap to take game one 3-2.

The Fireflies entered game one with a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Aldrin Lucas and Lizandro Rodriguez scored behind two scoreless innings from Logan Martin to start off this game, which began July 16.

The story of game one quickly became pitching. Felix Arronde spun five scoreless innings in relief for Columbia and punched out five hitters, giving him 103 on the season. Arronde is the first Fireflies pitcher since Jose Butto in 2019 to notch 100 strikeouts for Columbia.

Santiago Suarez started the game for the RiverDogs. The righty allowed two runs on four hits in 2.1 innings before the game was suspended. Hayden Snelsire took the ball when play resumed and faced a two-on, one-out situation. Snelsire walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, then induced a strikeout and flyout to hold the deficit at two. Snelsire went on to pitch three more scoreless innings, then gave way to right-hander Luis Hernandez (W, 3-0). Hernandez retired all nine hitters he faced in three innings of work and struck out three.

Game Two

Yunior Marte was stellar in his debut. Marte went 4.1 innings and allowed five hits and one run while punching out four batters before he handed the ball to the bullpen.

Juan Martinez (L, 1-1) allowed one inherited runner and a run of his own to score over 1.2 innings and then Ismael Michel closed out the game with a scoreless seventh frame.

The Fireflies got on the board first in game two. Carter Frederick reached on a fielding error from third baseman Carlos Colmenarez to start the inning. After Drew Dowd (W, 7-6) walked the bases loaded, the southpaw tossed a wild pitch to the backstop to plate Frederick and break the scoreless tie in the second frame.

After Columbia had Dowd on the ropes with nearly 50 pitches through the first two innings, the southpaw went on a roll, retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced to earn the decision. Ultimately, Charleston only needed a pair of arms, as Samuel Mejia (S, 4) worked two hitless innings to finish the game.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Josh Hansell (3-2, 2.73 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jose Urbina (0-0, 6.75 ERA).

