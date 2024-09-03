Three-Hitter Lifts Wood Ducks

September 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted game 1 of the series against the Augusta GreenJackets tonight.

It was a quick first two innings for both teams, as they both went three up, three down in the first and second inning. Augusta again went three up, three down in the top of the third. While the Woodies left two base runners stranded after a couple of singles and a walk. The game was tied 0-0 after three innings.

The GreenJackets were able to get one on the board in the top of the fourth inning via a walk, stolen base and a ground ball single to left field. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the fourth inning with a double from Cook, but he was ultimately left stranded. Augusta gets two runners on in the top of the fifth thanks to back-to-back walks, but they were both left on base. The Woodies went three up, three down to end the fifth inning. The GreenJackets again went three up, three down to start the sixth inning. The Wood Ducks were able to get one run on the board thanks to a solo homerun from Vargas. The Woodies and GreenJackets were tied 1-1 after six innings.

Augusta again wasn't able to get anyone on base in the top of the seventh. The Wood Ducks were able to get two base runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but the inning ended after a double play. The GreenJackets threatened to score in the top of the eighth after getting the bases loaded, but the Woodies were able to get out of the jam unscathed. The Wood Ducks start the bottom of the eighth inning with a line drive single by De Jesus, who is then able to steal second, but was then thrown out at home after a single from Vargas. Cook is then walked to get two runners on with one out for the Woodies. Vargas for the Wood Ducks was able to score after a fielding error by the GreenJackets second baseman (De La Cruz). Brock was also safe at first. The Woodies lead the GreenJackets 2-1 after eight innings. Augusta goes three up, three down in the top of the ninth.

The Woodies beat the GreenJackets 2-1 on 9 hits and 1 error. The GreenJackets scored 1 on 3 hits and 2 errors. Savage was awarded the win for the Wood Ducks after pitching 2.0 innings giving up 1 hit and striking out two. Danielson was awarded the save after pitching 1.0 inning and giving up 0 hits. Kroeger was given the loss for the GreenJackets after pitching 1.2 innings giving up 5 hits and striking out three batters. The GreenJackets left 5 base runners on, while the Woodies left 7.

The Wood Ducks host the August GreenJackets for game 2 of the series tomorrow evening at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 6 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Winning and Wine Down Wednesday, all wine is half priced!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.