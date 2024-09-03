Fast Start Leads Mudcats to Victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back as they posted their Carolina League best 76th victory of the season, beating the Delmarva Shorebirds 11-3 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (76-48 overall, 35-24 second half) sent 13 men to the plate and scored seven times in the first inning while only connecting for a pair of hits. Shorebirds starter Ty Weatherly (L, 2-4) would issue three walks and allow five runs, one earned, over his 2/3 of an inning. The only hits for the Mudcats were an RBI hit from Daniel Guilarte and a two-run knock from Juan Baez.

In the second, two more runs would score for the Mudcats on a passed ball and an RBI single from Yhoswar Garcia for a 9-0 advantage after two.

Carolina's stretched the lead to 11-0 in the fifth on a pair of hits from Baez and Reidy Mercao.

Delmarva (50-76 overall, 27-34 second half) finally broke through against Carolina reliver Jesus Broca (W, 2-0) in the seventh for a pair of runs on a Fernando Peguero infield hit and a groundout for a 11-2 margin.

The Shorebirds added a ninth inning run to arrive at the 11-3 final score.

Carolina and Delmarva continue the series on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats send LHP Mason Molina (0-0, 0.00) to the mound while the Shorebirds will counter with RHP Eccel Correa (2-3, 4.97).

