FXBG Drops Lynchburg 4-2

September 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats returned home after two weeks on the road, and picked up a 4-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats. FXBG is now 36-24 (71-55), while Lynchburg is 28-30 (65-59).

Kevin Bazzell put the Nats up early, with his two-run single in the bottom of the first inning.

Alex Clemmey took that early lead and ran with it, covering four innings with five punchouts, although the lanky lefty did allow a run in the third inning on an RBI double.

But in the bottom of the third, Kelvin Diaz lined a ball to center field that Tommy Hawke dove for and missed, turning into an inside-the-park homer for Diaz in his VACU Stadium debut.

Hawke pulled the Hillcats closer in the fifth inning, when his bloop single dropped just fair down the right field line, with Luis Durango scoring to make it 3-2 FredNats.

The Fredericksburg 'pen held on to that one-run edge, before Brandon Pimentel doubled it with an RBI in the eighth inning which made it 4-2 Nationals.

Anthony Arguelles allowed a base runner in the ninth on a walk, but closed the door on a 4-2 Fredericksburg win. Matt Bollenbacher (2-2) earned the win in relief, Rafe Schlesinger (0-1) took his first professional loss, and Arguelles earned his league-leading 10th save.

In Game Two, Travis Sthele (6-8, 5.12) takes the ball on Education Day, against Melkis Hernandez (1-2, 5.40) in a noon start.

