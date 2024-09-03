Rodriguez Reinstated from 7-Day IL

September 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Manuel Rodriguez reinstated from the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players and 9 on the injured list.

In summary:

9/3: RHP Manuel Rodriguez reinstated from the 7-day IL

Rodriguez will wear #27

Calzadilla changes to #46

