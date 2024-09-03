Carolina Tops Delmarva in Series Opener

September 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (50-76, 27-34) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (76-48, 35-24) on Tuesday night by a final of 11-3.

The Shorebirds faced a sizeable deficit early as the Mudcats scored seven runs in the first innings, putting the Shorebirds behind 7-0 entering the second.

Carolina added to their lead in the second on an RBI single by Yhoswar Garcia followed by a passed ball to make it a 9-0 game.

The deficit for Delmarva grew to 11-0 in the fifth on RBI singles by Juan Baez and Reidy Mercado.

In the seventh, the Shorebirds broke the shutout with an infield single by Fernando Peguero with Steven Ondina touching home on the play. Braylin Tavera plated another run with an RBI groundout to trim the margin to 11-2.

Delmarva pushed another run across as a throwing error brought home Peguero in the ninth to make it 11-3, but that's as close as the Shorebirds could get as they'd fall 11-3.

Jesus Broca (2-0) earned the win in relief with starting pitcher, Ty Weatherly (2-4), suffering the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to bounce back and even the series on Wednesday with Eccel Correa taking the mound against Mason Molina for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.