Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (60-61) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (57-63)

LOCATION: Victory Field

GAME 1 FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. ET

GAME 2 FIRST PITCH: 35 minutes after Game 1

GAMES #122 & #123 / HOME #60 & #61: Indianapolis Indians (60-61) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (57-63)

GAME 1 PROBABLES: RHP Dario Agrazal (4-4, 4.58) vs. LHP JoJo Romero (3-3, 7.57)

GAME 2 PROBABLES: RHP Cody Ponce (Triple-A debut) vs. TBA

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians failed to complete a three-game sweep of Rochester as the Red Wings mounted an early 7-0 lead in a 7-3 triumph over the Tribe on Thursday. The visitors grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout by Wilin Rosario, and their lead grew to 3-0 in the second on a two-run single by Mike Miller. Two innings later, Rochester scored four runs off Alex McRae -- three on a Ramon Flores home run. Indy chipped away with two runs in the fifth on a single by Hunter Owen and suicide squeeze executed by Cole Tucker and later crept within slam range on an RBI single off the bat of Will Craig in the seventh. The Tribe left 10 runners on base and went 2-for-12 with RISP. Indy tallied 10 hits, two apiece from Tucker, Craig, Trayvon Robinson and Jake Elmore.

HOMESICK: Alex McRae made his 10th home start of the season last night but suffered the loss after giving up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings pitched. The splits between his first five home outings vs. his last five are below:

First 5 home starts: 4-0, 5.14 ERA (16er/28.0ip), 30 H, 9 BB, 23 K

Last 5 home starts: 0-3, 6.66 ERA (18er/24.1ip), 29 H, 14 BB, 19 K

McRae's numbers on the road have been much better this season. He is 3-4 with a 4.41 ERA (24er/49.0ip) in nine outings away from The Vic.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: The Indians fell to 6-5 in games where they've had a chance to sweep their opponent this season. With the loss to Rochester and a pair of wins by Columbus in Gwinnett, the Tribe sit 9.0 games back of the Clippers in the IL West with just 19 games remaining.

LAST TIME YOU WERE HERE: Last year, the Indians welcomed the IronPigs to the Circle City from August 7-9 and swept them in a three-game set. Indy won the first game 12-5, with both Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings hitting for the cycle in that affair. The Tribe won game two 4-3 and the finale 3-1 to move 14 games over .500 at 65-51 while maintaining a four-game lead in the IL West. Lehigh Valley entered that series with the league's best record.

FEW VICS AT THE VIC: The Indians are 28-31 at home this year and are in danger of having a sub-.500 record for the first time since 2002 (35-38) and 2003 (35-37). Indy began the season 6-1 at home and were seven games over .500 at home on May 31 (17-10), but they've gone 11-21 in their last 32 home games.

VS. THE NORTH: The Tribe are 15-18 against IL North opponents this year -- including a 6-10 mark at Victory Field -- with four games remaining. Since becoming Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate in 2005, the Tribe have finished over .500 against the IL North 11 times (2005-07, 2009-13), 2015, 2017-18), under .500 twice (2008, 2016) and right at .500 once (2014). Indy would need to sweep Lehigh Valley this weekend to finish over .500 against the North.

ELMO'S WORLD: Jake Elmore is riding a 10-game hitting streak (.359, 14-for-39) after going 2-for-4 with a run scored for a second straight game. The 10-game hitting streak is one short of Elmore's season high, an 11-gamer that spanned the All-Star break from July 7-23. Elmore has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games overall, is hitting a league-best .350 (105-for-300) and ranks third in OBP (.412). Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (also: Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987). Elmore's .350 average for the season would be the highest single-season qualifying average by an Indy player since Williams hit .357 in 1987 and the highest mark by an IL batting champion since Columbus' Yandy Diaz hit .350 in 2017.

TRAY CAN PLAY: In 12 games since July 25, Trayvon Robinson is hitting .341 (14-for-41) with three homers, one double, nine RBI and three runs scored. The 31-year-old's average rests at .312 and has been above .300 for all but a six-day stretch (April 5-10). He has hit safely in four straight and six of his last seven.

MARTIN MAN: Over Jason Martin's last 16 games (hit safely in 14 of them), the Tribe outfielder has hit .355 (22-for-62) with one triple, six doubles, 10 RBI and six runs scored. He is batting .311 (41-for-132) with three homers, one triple, nine doubles and 21 RBI in 36 games since the beginning of July.

GOOD WOOD: UTIL Eric Wood ripped his 36th career home run with the Tribe Tuesday night (16 in 2017, 11 in 2018, 9 in 2019), tied for fourth most by an Indy player in the Victory Field era (1996-present). Wood is tied with Neil Walker (2007-10, 2013) for fourth and trails Steve Pearce (37, 2007-11), Matt Hague (38, 2011-14) and Guillermo Garcia (39, 1996-99) on the leaderboard.

CLOSING TIME: RHP Dovydas Neverauskas converted his ninth save in 10 chances this season Tuesday night, marking the 30th save of his Indy career (41 opps). Neverauskas is tied for second in the IL in saves and is joined by bullpen mate Montana DuRapau, who also has nine saves. Neverauskas led all Indy pitchers with 13 saves in 2017 and is attempting to become the eighth Tribe pitcher to lead the club in saves multiple seasons since the stat was introduced in 1969. Rawly Eastwick (1973-74), Joe Henderson (1974-76), Douglas Corbett (1978-79), Richard Grapenthin (1984-85), Scott Service (1995-97), Todd Williams (1998-99) and Tim Wood (2011-12) are the previous closers to lead Indy in saves in multiple campaigns.

RECORDS IN JEOPARDY: Indy's pitching staff has piled up 1,074 strikeouts through 121 games (8.88 K/game), 79 strikeouts shy of tying the franchise record 1,153 set in 2013 (records for this stat go back to 1902 when the franchise was founded). The Tribe are on pace to record 1,243 punchouts this season. The Indians are also on pace to surrender a franchise record 154 home runs, which would break the current record of 145 HR allowed in 2005.

GET ON TOP: Indy is a league-best 42-15 (.737) when scoring first and has scored first in 20 of 33 games since the break, compiling a 14-6 record.

