Bats Drop Series Opener against Red Wings, 5-2

August 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (52-71) were defeated by the Rochester Red Wings (62-61) by a 5-2 score at Louisville Slugger Field. Eric Stout got a season-high six strikeouts in his 5.2 innings pitched, giving up two runs on three hits and walking one in relief of Major League rehabber Tyler Mahle.

Rochester added a run in their first plate appearance when Alejandro De Aza hit a two out double and Wilin Rosario followed with a single to score him. Louisville answered with two runs of their own when Rob Refsnyder hit an RBI single and Christian Colon followed with a sac fly.

The Red Wings took the lead back in the second inning when Mike Miller hit an RBI single followed by a sac fly by Ian Miller to bring the score to 3-2. Rochester tacked on two more runs in the next inning when Zander Wiel hit an RBI single and Ronald Torreyes hit a sac fly with the bases loaded.

The Bats threatened in the ninth when Brian O'Grady and Christian Colon both singled, but the score remained at 5-2 without the Bats adding another run.

In his rehab start, Tyler Mahle (0-1, 20.25) threw 1.1 innings and took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits, walking one and striking out two. The win went to Rochester starter Kohl Stewart (7-5, 5.56) who threw 5.0 innings, giving up two runs on one hit, walking three and striking out six.

Louisville stays at home to continue the three-game series against the Rochester Red Wings with first pitch set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Tejay Antone (2-7, 6.10) is set to pitch for the Bats and face off against Mud Hens' right-hander Adam Bray (1-1, 3.60).

