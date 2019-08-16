Kozma, Schwindel Homer in Loss to Red Sox

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Toledo Mud Hens fell 7-4 to the Pawtucket Red Sox in the series-opener Friday at McCoy Stadium.

The Mud Hens collected nine hits and were held scoreless through six innings in the fourth of a six-game road trip.

It's the 17th loss endured for Toledo against International League North Division clubs.

Beau Burrows (2-6, 5.51 ERA) got his 15th start at the Triple-A level this season and immediately got tested in the first inning.

A fly ball hit over the left field wall by Jantzen Witte with runners at first and third brought Pawtucket to a 3-0 lead.

The damage wouldn't be escalated further with Burrows striking out the side.

Drafted in the first round in 2015, Burrows has allowed 12 total home runs in 2019, having split time between High-A Lakeland, Double-A Erie and Toledo.

The Mud Hens' deficit was extended to five on a third inning solo shot from C.J. Chatham and a Bobby Dalbec RBI double.

Burrows left the game prior to the fourth.

In replacement for the 22-year-old right-hander, Austin Adams threw one inning and allowed one runs on two hits, including a double to Chatham that scored Juan Centeno.

Making his second relief appearance with Toledo since being optioned from Detroit on Wednesday was John Schreiber.

The native of Wyandotte, Michigan, who made his major-league debut on August 9, worked two scoreless innings with one strikeout.

With Jacob Robson at first base, the Mud Hens would get on the board courtesy of Pete Kozma's fifth home run of the season.

The two-run score ended Pawtucket starter Kyle Hart's (9-5, 3.86 ERA) outing in which he struck out five and walked three on 103 pitches.

Having gone without a homer in his previous 12 games played, Kozma is fourth among active team hitters in RBIs (45), totaling three runs scored since Tuesday.

Toledo picked two more in the eighth as Frank Schwindel grabbed his fifth home run since transferring from the SeaWolves on August 1.

Kade Scivicque later grounded into a double play but brought home Robson to make it 6-4. The Red Sox got a run back with Bobby Dalbec homering to left.

All three of Dalbec's home runs this year have come against the Mud Hens.

What's Next:

Saturday's probable starter has yet to be announced for the second of a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Opening pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on MiLB.TV and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-4, Walk, Double

11. IF Willi Castro: 2-for-4

14. RHP Beau Burrows: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 63 Pitches

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 22 Pitches

27. OF Jacob Robson: 1-for-4, 2 Runs

30. OF Danny Woodrow: DNP

Hens Notes:

- Jeimer Candelario began his MLB rehab assignment Friday after landing on the 10-day injured list on August 6. The 25-year-old corner infielder batted third in the lineup and went 0-for-3 with two walks.

- Frank Schwindel finished 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games which dates back to August 3.

- Friday marked the first visit to McCoy Stadium for the Mud Hens this season.

